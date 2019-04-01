Banking app N26 eyes U.S. market

N26, a banking app backed by billionaires Peter Thiel and Li Ka-shing, is aiming to attract young consumers with free current accounts as it expands outside of Europe, Bloomberg reports.

N26 raised $300M in January in preparation for a push into the U.S., where it hopes to win business from big banks like JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) that already have strong mobile apps.

The company will focus on expanding geographically, rather than broaden its product offerings.

“Regional expansion will take precedence over product expansion,” said Markus Gunter, chief executive officer of N26’s banking arm, in an interview.

Expanding into products that are only of interest to a limited number of customers and difficult to introduce across countries doesn't make sense currently, he said. The aim is to "generate market power through size."

