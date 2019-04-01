Advaxis up 5% premarket on positive ADXS-NEO data

Thinly traded micro cap Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) is up 5% premarket on light volume on the heels of new data on personalized cancer vaccine candidate ADXS-NEO presented at the AACR conference in Atlanta.

Preliminary results from a Phase 1 study showed "substantial" anti-tumor activity, including T cell responses to neoantigens and antigen spreading, within one week of the first dose at both dose levels.

The lower dose (1x108 colony forming units or CFU) was well-tolerated in two patients but the higher dose (1x109 CFU) was not. The dose-limiting toxicities related to the higher dose were serious hypoxia (tissues lack adequate oxygen) and serious hypotension (low blood pressure).

Development is ongoing.