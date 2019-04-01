Atmos Energy to develop salt dome storage in east Texas

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) says it will move ahead with plans to further develop an underground storage facility that the company bought in east Texas.

Subsidiary Atmos Pipeline Texas filed permit applications with the Texas Railroad Commission for two storage wells by recompleting a previously existing vertical well at the site and drilling a new vertical well on its Bethel Salt Dome lease in Anderson County.

ATO bought the underground storage facility from Brookside Storage in a $1.6M deal that closed in late 2016.