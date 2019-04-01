Cal-Maine Foods leans on specialty eggs business

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) is on watch after the company tops even the highest estimate of analysts with its FQ3 profit tally on flat sales growth.

Cal-Maine management points to favorable demand trends during the quarter and continued growth of its specialty egg business. Lower average market prices and the timing of the Easter holiday held back revenue compared to a year ago.

"Specialty egg revenue was 35.0 percent of total shell egg revenue, compared with 30.2 percent for the third quarter of fiscal 2018, reflecting slightly higher volumes and a 2.1 cent per dozen increase in average selling price for specialty eggs compared with the prior-year period," notes CEO Dolph Baker.

CALM +1.05% premarket to $45.10.

