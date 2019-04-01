BlackRock gets $2.75B commitments for new private equity vehicle

BlackRock's (NYSE:BLK) new private equity vehicle, Long Term Private Capital, gets $2.75B of commitments, with $1.25B in hand.

An additional $1.5B is committed to be available as the fund scales with subsequent fundraising.

LTPC, part of BlackRock Alternative Investors, was built with institutional clients seeking a new way to take long-term positions in private companies.

The new vehicle's perpetual structure and active ownership model is designed "to create value, limit re-investment risk, and operate with lower volatility compared with existing private equity market constructs," says André Bourbonnais, who heads LTPC.

