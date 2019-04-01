Puma out-licenses Nerlynx in Europe

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) inks an exclusive license agreement with Pierre Fabre under which the latter will develop and commercialize NERLYNX (neratinib) in Europe, exclusive of Russia and Ukraine, and countries in North Africa and francophone countries of West Africa.

Under the terms of the deal, Puma will receive $60M upfront, up to $345M in milestones and double-digit royalties.

The European Commission approved NERLYNX in September 2018 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early-stage hormone receptor positive (HR+) HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer who are less than one year from the completion of prior adjuvant treatment with Roche's Herceptin (trastuzumab).