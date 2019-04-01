NexPoint floats a new proposal to Medley Capital

NexPoint Advisors proposes to Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) a number of enhancements to its original proposal to become MCC's external investment advisers.

The external investment advisory agreement includes a reduced annualized management fee of 1.25% on the gross assets of the company, a reduced incentive fee of 15% on income and capital gains, and implementation of an expense cap of 0.50%.

NexPoint sees the aggregate annual savings to stockholders of about $5.7M based on assets as of Sept. 30, 2018 over the company's current fee arrangement and expense reimbursement.

If the agreement is executed, NexPoint says it will pay $10M to the company and will purchase at least $30M of MCC shares.

