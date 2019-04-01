Pembina's Jordan Cove LNG approved by FERC with strict conditions

Pembina Pipeline's (NYSE:PBA) proposed Jordan Cove LNG export project received approval with strict conditions Friday from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, paving the way for the construction plan to move forward in the approval process.

The project could negatively impact 13 federally protected species, FERC says, but "a majority of impacts would be less than significant" if recommended impact avoidance, minimization and mitigation measures were implemented.

Among the agency’s recommendations, FERC proposes the developers identify safe working areas, perform construction during the dry season and install temporary erosion control devices.

The LNG terminal would be located in Coos County, Ore., and capable of liquefying up to 1.04B cf/day of natural gas for export.