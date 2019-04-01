Aegon US launches sustainable fixed income strategy

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Asset Management US starts a Sustainable Fixed Income strategy, which aims to provide core fixed income exposure, competitive long-term returns, and align with broader sustainability trends.

The strategy invests in issuers that contribute to, and may benefit from, the long-term sustainability of the global economy, environment, and society.

Using a proprietary sustainability research framework, the strategy identifies investment opportunities within corporate credit, structured securities, and sovereign bonds across six key sustainability pillars—climate change, eco solutions, resource efficiency, health and well-being, inclusion and sustainable growth.

