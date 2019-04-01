Cowen sees 19% upside in AstraZeneca in premarket analyst action

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) initiated with Equal Weight rating at Morgan Stanley. Initiated with Market Perform rating at Wells Fargo. Initiated with Buy rating with a $39 (17% upside) price target at Canaccord Genuity. Initiated with Neutral rating at BofA/Merrill Lynch.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) upgraded to Outperform with a $48 (19% upside) price target at Cowen and Company. Shares up 3% premarket.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) upgraded to Buy with a $33 (15% upside) price target at Jefferies.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) downgraded to Neutral with a $101 (7% upside) price target at Atlantic Equities. Downgraded to Neutral at UBC. Downgraded to Market Perform at William Blair. Shares are down a fraction premarket.