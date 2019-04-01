Retail sales breakdown

Retail sales were only up 2.2% in February from a year ago after declines in the furniture/home furnishing (-2.3%), electronics/appliances stores (-3.1%) and sporting goods stores (-8.1%) dragged on the total.

Categories showing strength during the month included nonstore retailers (+10.0% Y/Y), health/personal care stores (+5.9%) and food services (+3.6%).

On a month-to-month comparison, spending at building materials & garden equipment stores fell 4.4% in February.

Previously: Retail Sales (April 1)

ETFs: XLY, XRT, VCR, RTH, RETL, FDIS, IYK, FXD, IYC, EMTY, SCC, RCD, UCC, PMR, UGE, SZK, FTXD, JHMC