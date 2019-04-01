Amneal to sell Creo Pharma unit

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) has agreed to sell its Creo Pharmaceuticals Ltd. subsidiary to Zentiva Group for an undisclosed sum. Creo runs the company's operations in the United Kingdom (UK).

CEO Rob Stewart says, "We believe that the value created by our commercial operations in the UK will be better maximized by Zentiva, which will gain additional products and enhanced competitive market share position as a result of this transaction. [The deal] will permit Amneal to concentrate management time and resources to support our continued focus on strengthening our growing position in the U.S. market."