Kellogg sells Keebler and other brands to Ferrero

Kellogg (NYSE:K) announces a sweeping deal to sell selected cookies, fruit and fruit-flavored snacks, pie crusts and ice cream cones businesses to the Ferrero Group and its related companies for $1.3B.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of July.

"This divestiture is yet another action we have taken to reshape and focus our portfolio, which will lead to reduced complexity, more targeted investment, and better growth," says Kellogg CEO Steve Cahillane.

The divestiture includes its cookies business, including brands like Keebler, Mother's, Famous Amos, Murray's, and Murray's Sugar Free, as well as cookies manufactured for Girl Scouts of the U.S.A. It also includes its fruit and fruit-flavored snacks, pie crusts, and ice cream cones businesses. The transaction includes production facilities in Augusta, Georgia; Florence, Kentucky; Louisville, Kentucky; Allyn, Washington; and Chicago, Illinois.

K +0.87% premarket to $57.88.

Source: Press Release