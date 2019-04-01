Sempra Energy wins U.S. Non-FTA approval for Mexico LNG export project

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) says its Energía Costa Azul LNG subsidiary won Department of Energy approval to export U.S.-produced natural gas to Mexico and to re-export liquefied natural gas to countries that do not have a free-trade agreement with the U.S. from its Phase 1 and Phase 2 export facilities in development in Baja California, Mexico.

The DoE authorizations allow the export of 636B cf/year of U.S.-sourced LNG from the two infrastructure projects, although Phase 2 will require additional DoE approval to export its full expected capacity.

The existing Energía Costa Azul terminal, the first LNG receipt terminal built on North America's west coast, began commercial operations in 2008 and is capable of processing up to 1B cf/day of natural gas; Phase 1 is a single train LNG facility to be located adjacent to the existing LNG receipt terminal and is expected to utilize current LNG storage tanks, marine berth and associated facilities.