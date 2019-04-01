Atlas Financial delays 10-K, explores options; shares -5.3%

Atlas Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:AFH) sinks 5.3% in premarket trading after it further delays filing its annual 10-K report and announces it's exploring options, including a potential sale of the company or certain assets and balance sheet strengthening.

Other potential alternatives include further strengthening of processes and reviewing capital allocation and opportunities.

The board has formed a special committee of independent directors to examine conclusions and recommendations of this work and provide an update by midyear.

Expects a further delay in filing its annual form 10-K beyond the additional 15 calendar days provided by its Form 12b-25 filing.

The company continues to work with its auditors with the objective of filing its 10-K as soon as practicable.

