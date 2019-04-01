Greenhill takes actions to expand in Singapore and Israel

Greenhill (NYSE:GHL) plans to open an office in Singapore to extend its corporate advisory business in Southeast Asia, where its capital advisory business is already well-established.

Separately, the company announces a cooperation agreement with Goren Capital, an independent investment banking firm in Tel Aviv, to serve clients in Israel and help on cross-border transactions.

Greenhill's Singapore office will be headed by Arnaud Granger, who joins as managing director and head of Southeast Asia; he was most recently head of mergers & acquisitions for Southeast Asia for Barclays.