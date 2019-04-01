GameStop works out cooperation deal with activists

GameStop (NYSE:GME) announces that it struck a cooperation deal with stakeholders Hestia Capital Partners and Permit Capital Enterprise Fund.

The company says two new independent directors will be added to the GameStop Board of Directors, including an appoint independent director from among the candidates nominated by Hestia and Permit. The board will also appoint an additional independent director who will be selected by the board in consultation with Hestia and Permit. Hestia and Permit will back the remainder of directors on GameStop slate of candidates.

GameStop anticipates the two new directors will join the board on or before April 30. The GameStop Board will have 11 directors after the new additions.

Source: Press Release