Endologix +7% on equity financing and debt restructuring

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) has entered into a definitive agreement to raise ~$52M gross cash proceeds through the issuance of ~7.9M new common stock at a price of $6.61/share.

Net proceeds of ~$49M will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

In a separate transaction, the Company also entered into an exchange agreement with two holders of the Company’s 3.25% Senior Convertible Notes due 2020, pursuant to which these investors exchanged an aggregate of ~$73M 3.25% Notes plus accrued interest for ~$67M 5.0% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 at the rate of $900 principal amount of 5.0% Notes for every $1000 principal amount of 3.25% Notes.

This agreement will replace the Company’s existing 3.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2020 for those investors.

Closing date is April 3.

The Company is reporting preliminary revenue for Q1 ending March 31, of at least $35M. The Company is reiterating its previously communicated full-year 2019 revenue guidance of at least $140M.