Brazil court freezes another $255M in Vale assets in dam evacuation

Vale (NYSE:VALE) says a Brazilian court has frozen an additional 1B reais ($255M) of its assets to be held as possible compensation for damages related to its evacuation of the area around its Vargem Grande dam in Minas Gerais state.

The evacuation and asset freeze follow the January tailings dam at a Vale iron ore facility in Minas Gerais.

Separately, Vale reportedly has proposed enlarging its board to 13 by adding one independent member, in a change aimed at including more executives with previous experience in mining and sustainability issues.

Three board members reportedly would be independent and nine would be appointed by controlling shareholders; the current board has 11 members and one employee representative elected separately from the rest of the board.