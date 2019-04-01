Cirrus Logic drops on AirPods exclusion - Craig-Hallum

Craig-Hallum says the iFixit teardown confirms that Cirrus Logic's (NASDAQ:CRUS) Adaptive Noise Cancellation or ANC isn't in Apple's new AirPods 2 and says the exclusion could cause shares to drop.

The low-power codec looks similar to Maxim Integrated's (NASDAQ:MXIM) previously used codec, which makes it likely Maxim was again the supply winner.

The firm believes the 27% YTD rally in Cirrus shares was due to investor belief that it was in the AirPods.

Rating maintained at Hold with a $38 price target.

Cirrus Logic shares are down 2% to $41.17.