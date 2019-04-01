AIG nominates three for board

Apr. 01, 2019 9:22 AM ETAmerican International Group, Inc. (AIG)AIGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • American International Group (NYSE:AIG) nominates three new director candidates for election at its 2019 annual shareholders meeting and says two current directors won't stand for re-election.
  • The three nominees: Peter R. Porrino, formerly executive vice president and CFO of XL Group; Amy Schioldager, previously senior managing director and global head of beta strategies at BlackRock; and Therese M. Vaughan, Robb B. Kelley Visiting Distinguished Professor of Insurance and Actuarial Science at Drake University.
  • Theresa M. Stone is retiring from the board as she reaches the general retirement age under AIG's corporate governance guidelines, and Ronald Rittenmeyer says he won't stand for re-election due to other professional commitments.
  • Previously: AIG name Thomas Motamed to board (Jan. 15)
