Advaxis up 39% premarket on positive ADXS-PSA data

Thinly traded micro cap Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) is up 39% premarket on robust volume in response to updated data from an open-label Phase 1/2 clinical trial, KEYNOTE-046, evaluating immunotherapy candidate ADXS-PSA, combined with Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab), in 50 patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The results are being presented at AACR in Atlanta.

At data cutoff, mean overall survival was 21.1 months (n=37). The rate of T cell response against prostate-specific antigen (PSA) was 75%. The rate of antigen spreading was 85%.

Broader immune stimulation was observed in the combo arm than the ADXS-PSA monotherapy arm.