Audentes Therapeutics announces new appointments

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) appoints Mark A. Meltz, J.D. as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Sarah J. Spencer as Vice President, Corporate Communications.

In addition, Thomas P. Soloway, currently Senior Vice President, CFO, has been promoted to the newly created position of Executive VP, CFO.

Mr. Mark joins Audentes from PaxVax, where he managed business development, legal, compliance, and government affairs/public policy functions, and led the company's October 2018 sale to Emergent BioSolutions.

Ms. Sarah joins Audentes from GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) where she was most recently Head, US Corporate Communications.