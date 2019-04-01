ComScore -13.1% after departures of CEO, president

ComScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) is 13.1% lower premarket after announcing that its CEO and president were each stepping down from their roles.

Bryan Wiener is leaving the CEO's post, and Sarah Hofstetter is exiting the role of president.

Dale Fuller, currently a director, will serve as interim CEO; comScore has launched a search to find a permanent CEO among internal and external candidates. There's no immediate plans to fill Hofstetter's position.

The company also added Irwin Gotlieb, Joanne Bradford and Kathi Love to its board. All the personnel moves are effective today.

ComScore said preliminary Q1 revenue is expected at $100M-$104M; that's light of consensus for $106M.