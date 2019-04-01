Opiant Pharmaceuticals receives $3M grant for OPNT003

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) has been awarded the second tranche of $3M from the total grant of ~$7.4M from the National Institutes of Health’s (“NIH”) National Institute on Drug Abuse (“NIDA”) for the development of OPNT003, nasal nalmefene, a long-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid overdose.

Based on feedback from the FDA, Opiant intends to pursue a 505(b)(2) development path and anticipates NDA submission for the drug and intranasal delivery device combination in 2020.

The NIH grant includes ~$5.6M to be funded through March 31, 2020, with the balance of the ~$7.4M to be funded in the period beginning April 1, 2020.