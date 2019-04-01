Weak DRAM could cause Micron struggles - Longbow

Longbow Research says Micron (NASDAQ:MU) and Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) could continue to struggle amid weak DRAM pricing with contract prices in a "free fall in March," accelerating more than expected from the prior month.

Longbow maintains its view that H2 will be DRAM's bottom and not the recovery.

The firm is more optimistic on NAND, which turned less negative Y/Y in March, suggesting the bottom in fundamentals was reached. Micron and Western Digital are among the top NAND names.

Longbow maintains Neutral ratings on MU and WDC.