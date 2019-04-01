Eldorado Gold starts commercial production at Lamaque mine

Eldorado Gold (EGO +0.6% ) says it has achieved commercial production at its Lamaque mine in Quebec.

With an initial mine life of about seven years, Lamaque is forecast to produce 100K-110K oz. of gold this year, increasing to 125K-135K oz./year in 2020 and 2021.

EGO says inferred resources at Lamaque were increased by more than 50% in 2018, and further drilling is ongoing to increase both the reserves and resources.

Lamaque and the restarting of heap leaching at the Kisladag mine in Turkey will be key contributors to EGO's drive to produce more than 500K oz. in 2020.