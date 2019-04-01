Tauriga Sciences inks deal to to establish its Tauri-Gum brand in NYC Market
Apr. 01, 2019 9:36 AM ETTauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG)TAUGBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Tauriga Sciences (OTCPK:TAUG) has entered into a comprehensive distribution agreement with a well-established Direct Store Delivery (“DSD”) Food Distribution Company in the New York City Metropolitan Area marketplace.
- The thrust of the Agreement is to establish the Company’s Tauri-Gum CBD Infused chewing gum brand in the NYC Market, with an initial penetration into 300-500 NYC based retail store locations during April-May 2019.
- To that end, Tauriga confirms that as of March 31, its new distributor both paid for and accepted delivery of the product covered by its previously announced $54,000 Tauri-Gum Purchase Order.
- Tauriga intends to support this NYC Tauri-Gum commercial launch with substantial levels of both financial resources and marketing support with a goal of exceeding 1,000 distinct locations over the next several months.