Tanger sells four non-core centers; shares -2.1%

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) falls 2.1% after closing on the sale of four non-core outlet centers for total gross proceeds of $130.5M.

Records book gain of ~$44M.

Sees using net proceeds of $128.7M to repay balances under its lines of credit.

Doesn't expect a special dividend to be necessary during 2019.

Sees 2019 FFO reduced by ~9 cents per share as a result of the transactions; sees no significant impact on 2019 same-center net operating income trend.

Four properties sold are located in Nags Head, NC; Ocean City, MD; Park City, UT; and Williamsburg, IA; they represent 6.8% of Tanger's consolidated portfolio square footage and ~5.1% of forecasted 2019 portfolio NOI.

