Clinical trial underway for Biohaven's intranasal migraine candidate

Enrollment has begun in a Phase 2/3 study evaluating Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding's (BHVN +0.1% ) BHV-3500, an intranasally administered third-generation CGRP receptor antagonist, for the treatment of migraine.

The 1,600-subject study will assess three doses (5, 10, 20 mg) of BHV-3500 compared to placebo. The primary endpoints are pain freedom and freedom from the most bothersome migraine-associated symptom at two hours post-dose.

The estimated completion date is November.

The delivery device is the Aptar Pharma Unit Dose System, currently approved in the U.S. for use with a range of drug products.