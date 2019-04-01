Macellum ratchets up the pressure on Citi Trends

Macellum issues a letter to shareholders at Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) urging change to the composition of the board of directors of the company.

Macellum says Citi Trends is behind on its long term growth goal of achieving $4 per share and will fall short of its annual same store sales and earnings growth goal of 3% and 12% to 15%, respectively

"Perhaps that's why the Company's valuation at 3.7x trailing twelve month EBITDA is one of the lowest in the sector," notes Macellum

Macellum, which holds a 3.8% stake in Citi Trends, has nominated four candidates for the board.

Source: Press Release