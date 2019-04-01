CURE Pharmaceutical to acquire Chemistry Holdings Inc.

CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCQB:CURR -10.2% ) announced the acquisition of Chemistry Holdings Inc., a formulation technology company that is developing innovative delivery systems for a variety of industries, in an all-stock transaction.

CURE will receive $2M from Chemistry Holdings as a convertible note investment which will convert into CURE common stock at $3.34 per share if the merger does not close by April 30, 2019.

Upon closing, Chemistry Holdings will bring at least an additional $8M in cash to the combined entity. Up to 32,072,283 shares will be issuable to the Chemistry Holding’s stockholders in connection with the transaction.

The transaction is expected to be completed on April 30, 2019.