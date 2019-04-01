Stocks start higher following strong China economic data

Stocks pushed out of the gate with solid gains after a key index of Chinese purchasing managers activity for March jumped to its highest level in eight months; Dow +0.6% , S&P +0.7% , Nasdaq +0.8% .

Markets are overlooking a disappointing U.S. retail sales report for February, which showed a surprise 0.2% contraction, due in part to an upward revision to the January reading to 0.7% from 0.2% previously.

Asian equities surged on the Chinese data, with the Shanghai Composite closing +2.6% and Japan's Nikkei +1.4% ; in Europe, where final March Manufacturing PMI readings from Germany fell from its flash estimate, Germany's DAX +1% , France's CAC +0.7% , U.K.'s FTSE +0.6% .

In corporate news, major airlines including Delta, Southwest and United Continental suffered from system-wide outages but late reports indicate that operations are being restored.

The financials ( +1.1% ), industrials ( +1.1% ), technology ( +0.9% ) and consumer discretionary ( +0.9% ) groups show early strengthy, while rate-sensitive sectors such as utilities ( -0.4% ), real estate ( -0.1% ) and consumer staples ( -0.1% ) lag the opening rally.

Treasury prices start lower, lifting the benchmark 10-year yield 3 bps higher to 2.44%.

U.S. WTI crude oil +0.8% at $60.61/bbl on tight supply and broad economic optimism.

Still ahead: January business inventories, February construction spending, March ISM manufacturing