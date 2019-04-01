Macau stocks rally after March GGR report

Casino stocks are in rally mode after the better-than-anticipated report out of Macau on March gross gaming revenue.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) is up 5.36% , while Wynn Resorts (WYNN +5.1% ), Las Vegas Sands (LVS +2.6% ), MGM Resorts (MGM +2.2% ) and Studio City International (MSC +2.7% ) are also showing gains.

Union Gaming analyst Grant Govertsen says the -0.4% Y/Y drop in March against a tough growth mark of +22% a year ago shows the market is "resilient" and is cautiously optimistic that growth can return in May after a -3% GGR decline in April.