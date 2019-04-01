Kinder Morgan, ONEOK downgraded at Jefferies on valuation

Kinder Morgan (KMI +0.3% ) and ONEOK (OKE +0.2% ) are downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies, citing share outperformance from the two midstream companies.

KMI is up 30% YTD "against no meaningful improvement in underlying fundamentals," Jefferies analyst Christopher Sighinolfi tells says while continuing to find management's adherence to discounted cash flow "problematic."

Sighinolfi says KMI continues to trade at one of the lowest P/E ratios among large-cap midstream C-corps and will deliver peer-leading 2019-20 dividend growth but with "muted" EPS and EBITDA growth through 2023.

Jefferies also finds OKE fairly valued at current levels with a balanced risk/reward condition.