Pulmatrix up 59% on Pulmazole deal

Nano cap Pulmatrix (PULM +59.1% ) is up on increased volume following its announced Binding Term Sheet with Cipla Technologies LLC for the development and commercialization of Pulmazole (PUR1900) for the treatment of allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis in asthma patients.

Under the terms of the deal, if formally executed, PULM will receive $22M upfront and will retain the right to receive 50% of the free cash flow from future Pulmazole sales. PULM will be primarily responsible for clinical development while Cipla will be responsible for commercialization.