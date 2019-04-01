AngloGold says complying with South Africa mining rights directive

AngloGold Ashanti (AU -1.3% ) says it is complying with an order from South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources to amend its mining rights to reflect black economic empowerment.

AU may have contravened the empowerment rules tied to its mining rights when it awarded a 4.5% stake to employees instead of 6%, while the other 1.5% was sold to a firm belonging to Chairman Sipho Pityana.

AU says the DMR directed it to amend clauses on two of its mining rights to accurately record the two local ownership deals.