Green Dot jumps as KBW upgrades to outperform

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) surges 4.2% as KBW analyst Steven Kwok upgrades the stock to outperform from market perform, on the premise that its recent pullback provides an attractive entry point.

Kwok notes that risk associated with the Walmart contract renewal is already factored in.

Walmart revenue has been declining as a percentage of Green Dot's overall business and should continue falling as Banking as a Service with partners including Uber, Apple Pay Cash, and Intuit gains traction, Kwok writes.

Cuts target price to $72 from $80.

