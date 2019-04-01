Apple cuts device prices in China

Apple (AAPL -0.6% ) cut its prices for several products on the official online Chinese store by as much as 6%.

Discounted products include iPhones, iPads, Macs, and AirPods.

In January, Apple cut its Q1 guidance on weaker than expected iPhone sales "primarily in Greater China." When Q1 reported, Greater China revenue was down to $13.2B from the prior year's nearly $18B.

China's new value-added tax cut for manufacturers took effect on April 1, dropping the tax from 16% to 13% and another potential cause for the price drop.