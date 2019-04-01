More on Navigator Holdings Q4 results

Navigator Holdings (NVGS -0.7% ) reports Q4 revenue growth of 2% Y/Y to $78.23M.

In Q4, the average time charter equivalent rate across the fleet was up 1.6% $0.64M/calendar month.

Adj. EBITDA declined 93 bps to 37.7%.

Fleet utilization across the 38 vessels was 86.3%, a reduction of 90 bps.

In March 2019, the Company also successfully executed a credit agreement for a maximum principle amount of $75M to be solely used for the payment of construction costs relating to the Marine Export Terminal.

