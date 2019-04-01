Permian gas price turned negative last week as shale boom leads to gas glut

The price of natural gas at the Waha hub in west Texas’ Permian Basin registered a record low last Thursday of negative $2.50/MMBtu and closed at negative $1.95/MMBtu, meaning producers had to pay pipeline operators with capacity to take it away, Financial Times reports.

The Permian price weakness - the lowest level since S&P Global Platts started collecting the data in 1994 - was exacerbated by equipment failures at one pipeline system and planned maintenance at another, but the fundamental problem is the growing oversupply of gas that is the byproduct of booming crude oil production in the region.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) has two projects under construction for taking gas out of the region, with the $1.75B Gulf Coast Express pipeline scheduled to come into operation in October; Rick Redash, head of global gas planning at S&P Global Platts, says he does not expect any “significant relief” from the shortage of gas export capacity until Gulf Coast Express comes into service.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL), which plans to build a $15.2B plant in Louisiana for exporting liquefied natural gas, also is developing a 625-mile pipeline from Waha to supply it; CEO Meg Gentle says there will be a need for a “huge” increase in LNG export capacity as U.S. natural gas output rises by an expected 20B cf/day, most of its from the Permian.

ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, GASL, FCG, KOLD, UNL, GASX