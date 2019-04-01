Auto parts stocks rev higher

Auto parts stocks rally again after strong earnings from SORL Auto Parts (SORL +9%) provide a spark and an upgrade on Adient (ADNT +10.9%) factors in.
Notable gainers include Superior Industries (SUP +6.9%), Veoneer (VNE +7.3%), Delphi Technologies (DLPH +7.6%), Modine Manufacturing (MOD +5.4%), Visteon (VC +5.8%), Lear (LEA +4.6%), Autoliv (ALV +4.6%), Tenneco (TEN +5.2%), Dana (DAN +4.1%), American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL +4.3%), BorgWarner (BWA +4.7%), Cooper-Standard (CPS +4.9%) and Lydall (LDL +3.4%).
Previously: More on SORL Auto's Q4 results (April 1)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox