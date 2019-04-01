Auto parts stocks rev higher

Auto parts stocks rally again after strong earnings from SORL Auto Parts (SORL +9% ) provide a spark and an upgrade on Adient (ADNT +10.9% ) factors in.

Notable gainers include Superior Industries (SUP +6.9% ), Veoneer (VNE +7.3% ), Delphi Technologies (DLPH +7.6% ), Modine Manufacturing (MOD +5.4% ), Visteon (VC +5.8% ), Lear (LEA +4.6% ), Autoliv (ALV +4.6% ), Tenneco (TEN +5.2% ), Dana (DAN +4.1% ), American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL +4.3% ), BorgWarner (BWA +4.7% ), Cooper-Standard (CPS +4.9% ) and Lydall (LDL +3.4% ).

