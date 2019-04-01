Neon Therapeutics up 10% on neoantigen vaccine data

Thinly traded micro cap Neon Therapeutics (NTGN +9.9% ) is up on average volume following the release of updated data from a Phase 1b clinical trial, NT-001, evaluating personalized neoantigen vaccine NEO-PV-01, combined with Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY -0.3% ) Opdivo (nivolumab), in metastatic melanoma patients. The results were presented at AACR in Atlanta.

According to R&D chief Richard Gaynor, Ph.D., a new analysis of 36-week data showed that two post-vaccine markers, epitope spread and tumor pathology, "clearly associate with durable clinical benefit."

52-week results should be available mid-year.