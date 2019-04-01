Triumph Group further reshapes portfolio

Triumph Group (TGI +2.4% ) has completed its previously announced sales of its Machining and Fabrication businesses to NWI Holdings and Arlington Capital Partners, respectively.

"Triumph is nearing the end of our transformation, having divested ten of its original 47 operating companies and completed six of eight factory consolidations as well as numerous program restructurings," said CEO Dan Crowley. "We are on track to reposition our company around our core Integrated Systems and Product Support segments."

Investments will now be focused on higher intellectual property systems and proprietary product offerings for both original equipment manufacturing and aftermarket customers.