Bonds retreat further after fast ISM print

The 10-year Treasury yield had been tripping along in the 2.60%-2.80% range for several weeks, but then tumbled to about 2.35% in a bit of a buying panic in mid-late March.

It's up a full eight basis points today to 2.485%, with part of that rise coming after the March ISM index rebounded from February's two-year low.

Ignored for now was a pretty lame retail sales report for February - ex-autos, sales were down 0.4% vs. estimates for a 0.3% gain. We're talking February though, and the calendar reads April 1.