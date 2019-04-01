MGM Resorts, MGM Growth close on Northfield Park deal

MGM Resorts International (MGM +3.4% ) closes on the previously announced deal to acquire operating assets of the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park from MGM Growth Properties (MGP -0.1% ) and then lease the real property from MGP.

MGM rebrands the property as MGM Northfield Park.

As a consideration for the transaction, MGM Growth Properties Operating Partnership redeemed about 9.4M of its operating partnership units from a subsidiary of MGM Resorts, representing a purchase price of $275M.

After the redemption, MGM Resorts' economic ownership stake in the operating partnership is about 69%.

MGM Northfield Park was added to the existing Master Lease and the annual rent was increased by $60M.

Under the Master Lease terms, 90% of the increased rent will be contractually fixed to grow at 2% per year until 2022, and after that will continue to rise provided a tenant revenue-to-rent ratio is met; the remaining 10% is payable in percentage rent.

