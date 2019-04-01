Discovery +3.7% on BBC Studios content partnership

Discovery (DISCA +3.7% ) and BBC Studios have set a long-term content partnership with includes a new video-on-demand service and an agreement on the future of UKTV's channels business in the UK.

The two came to a 10-year agreement on content partnership that makes Discovery the exclusive SVOD home of BBC's natural history programs, including the Planet Earth, Blue Planet and Life series.

Discovery also gets SVOD rights to hundreds of other hours of BBC programming, and will work with BBC to create new landmark factual content. That new service will launch by 2020.

Meanwhile, Discovery will take full ownership of UKTV lifestyle channnels Good Food, Home, and Really. BBC Studios take over the remaining seven channels, along with digital player UKTV Play and the UKTV brand. Discovery has an exiting portfolio of 16 channels in the UK, which include Discovery Channel, TLC, ID, Animal Planet, Eurosport and others.

As part of the UKTV deal, BBC Studios will pay Discovery £173M, which includes £70M of debt currently financed by Discovery.