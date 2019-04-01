Perma-Fix Environmental -3% post Q4 results
Apr. 01, 2019 10:47 AM ETPerma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (PESI)PESIBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Perma-Fix Environmental (PESI -3.1%) reported Q4 revenue decrease of 6.8% Y/Y to $11.47M, due to an unplanned outage of ~2 weeks at Perma-Fix Northwest facility, resulting in impact of ~$800k.
- Segment revenues: Treatment $9.06M (+3.8% Y/Y); and Services $2.67M (-30.7% Y/Y).
- Q4 Gross margin declined by 347 bps to 10.9%.
- Operating loss expanded to $2.1M, compared to $1.2M in Q4 2017.
- Adj. EBITDA was negative $167k, compared to $329k a year ago.
- SG&A expenses were $2.68M a decrease of 3% Y/Y; and R&D $690k (+134.7% Y/Y).
- Company has been awarded several new projects in March that will further increase funded backlog and bolster Services Segment beginning in the second quarter of 2019. Company estimate the total contract value of these awards collectively to be ~$17M through 2019 alone.
- Previously: Perma-Fix Environmental Services reports Q4 results (April 1).