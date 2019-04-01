Cyclacel down 4% on sapacitabine/seliciclib data

Nano cap Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC -3.9% ) slips on average volume in response to results from a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating a sequential regimen of sapacitabine and seliciclib in patients with BRCA-positive metastatic breast cancer. The data, apparently underwhelming to investors, were presented at AACR in Atlanta.

The results showed that the regimen was safe with a clinical benefit rate (CBR) (responders + stable cancer) of 30%. Specifically, out of 20 subjects, two experienced partial responses and four experienced stable cancer for at least six months.

Ignoring specific durations, the CBR was 60% (n=12/20), but the number of partial responders remained two.