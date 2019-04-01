Borr Drilling purchases premium jack-up drilling rig

Oslo-listed offshore driller, Borr Drilling (OTCPK:BDRLF) purchases jack-up newbuilding, Hull No. B378 (formerly named Hakuryu-15), for $122M from BOT Lease; original ordering price of the rig was ~$240M.

The rig has 2,200,000 lbs hook load capacity, 75 feet cantilever and significant crane capacity

The company currently estimates acquired unit to generate an EBITDA in excess of $20M per year .

The company expects says that with 18 rigs now contracted for work, it expects generating positive cash flow after taking into account operating cost, layup cost for the remaining units and financing cost.